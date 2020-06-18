COVID-19 hotspots put under lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) and district administrations on Thursday sealed off COVID-19 hotspots in Karachi, following Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani’s orders amid rising virus cases from these areas, ARY NEWS reported.

The Rangers and police sealed hotspots in 43 union councils of the city and put water tankers and tents at entry and exit points of these areas to restrict any movement.

Announcements were also made from mosques, urging people to stay indoors. The authorities have also shut down all shops and public and private transport in the vicinity of these areas.

The police have also warned the lockdown violators of legal action.

It is pertinent to mention here that in light of the steep spike in Covid-19 cases, coronavirus hotspots in Karachi will go under complete locked down from 7pm today (Thursday).

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has issued a list of the port city’s sensitive areas that will be locked down from 7pm today for a period of fourteen days to contain the spread of the infection.

Any movement in the sensitive areas would be banned during the lockdown, while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open. No takeaway or delivery will be allowed.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued a list of 20 cities identified as coronavirus hotspots across Pakistan. “A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio/speed of infection which needs restrictive measures for containment,” a statement issued by the NCOC read.

Comments

comments