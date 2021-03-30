ABBOTTABAD: The locals of Malkot village adjacent to Ayubia town have captured and killed the leopard from amongst the leap that attacked their valley and charged at elderly people in the village, ARY News reported.

According to the reportage, the locals tried to chase away the prowling leopards while one of the leap ambushed a 55-year-old man which the neighbors.

The locals opened fire on the leopard that ambushed the man and wounded it fatally. They attacked it with sticks and truncheon as it wouldn’t let go of its victim.

The wildlife officials of Abbottabad pronounced the leopard dead plunging to baton charge and bullet wounds perpetrated by the locals.

READ: Leopard spotted in Tharparkar for the first time killed by locals

Late last month, a leopard was also spotted in Sindh’s Tharparkar district where big cats, what the Sindh wildlife department says, have not been reported historically, and was killed by locals.

The department in a series of tweets said: “One leopard reportedly killed in a local village in district #Tharparkar. Initial data is being collected.”

