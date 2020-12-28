Abbottabad sees highest Covid-19 positivity ratio for second day in row

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases was 6.13 per cent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Monday.

Abbottabad recorded the highest positivity ratio at 15.95 per cent, followed by Karachi at 14.81pc, Hyderabad 14.47pc, Mirpur 7.32pc, Muzaffarabad 6.98pc, Peshawar 6.47pc, Rawalpindi 6.17pc, Lahore 6.16pc, Islamabad 5.94pc, Multan 5.42pc, Faisalabad 5.14pc, Swat 4.8pc, Gujranwala 3.57pc, and Quetta 1.43pc.

Also Read: Punjab Minister Asif Nakai tests positive for COVID-19

Azad Kashmir saw the positivity rate of 12.54pc, Sindh 8.61pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.16pc, Punjab 4.6pc, Balochistan 2.71, and Gilgit Baltista zero.

According to the NCOC, fifty-five more people died of the coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours.

Read: Pakistan records 55 deaths, 1,974 COVID-19 infections

1,974 people tested positive during this period after swabs of 32,205 people were tested. The figure of active Covid cases in the country stands at 39,488.

Comments

comments