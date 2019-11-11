ABBOTTABAD: At least three people were killed and three others were wounded, when a passenger van and a truck met an accident in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the ill-fated passenger bus was on its way to Abbottabad after attending a religious gathering in Raiwind, when it met a road crash near Khokhar Meera, Abbottabad.

The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. The police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Read more: Road accident claims four lives in DG Khan

Earlier on May 6, at least 20 passengers had sustained wounded when a passenger bus collided with a trailer in DG Khan.

As per details, the incident had taken place at Kot Chatta at the Indus Highway, resulting in severe injuries to twenty passengers, who were traveling in the bus.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and moved injured to Trauma centre, where the condition of five injured persons was said to be critical.

