ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog in its plea has maintained that bail granted to Abdul Ghani Majeed is against the law. The Bureau requested the top court to overturn IHC’s February 13 decision.

According to the NAB, “Majeed is a beneficiary of Omni Group and key accused in fake bank accounts case. Investigations against him in fake bank accounts case are underway.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier in February accepted the bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed in the fake bank accounts case. The bench ordered Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

Abdul Ghani has already obtained bail in six cases instituted by the corruption watchdog against him.

Majeed is one of the prime accused in the money laundering case with former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and his father Omni Group Chairman Anver Majeed.

Earlier in March, NAB uncovered Benami property of Abdul Ghani Majeed, situated in Karachi’s area of Cantt. The anti-graft watchdog body has decided to seize 5,145 square yards plot.

