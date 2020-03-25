Hafeez Shaikh elaborates govt’s economic plan amid COVID-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has unveiled the emergency economic plan finalised by the federal government amid the crisis of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, expressed fear of more impacts on the national economy due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has also disturbed economic activities including exports and remittances.

“Our economy was heading towards stablity and exports were rising which reduced the current account deficit to $3 billion from $20 billion. Pakistan had paid foreign loans worth $4 billion while the country’s efforts were being appreciated for economic revival. Pakistan’s revenue collections were historical in the last eight months and it was increased up to 17 per cent as compared to the previous year.”

“However, the economy is likely to suffer an impact due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic just like it is producing a major financial loss to other countries around the world. We have dispatched additional funds to the province and more funds are given to the provinces under NFC,” said Hafeez Shaikh.

“The Centre and provinces are moving forward with full coordination. The federal government has allocated Rs200 billion for labourers and daily wage workers. This amount will be given by the Centre while provinces will also add shares into the funds.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a relief package worth Rs1.25 trillion. The authorities will make tax refunds to export sector up to Rs100 billion, whereas, Rs100 billion apportioned for agriculture and SME. We will provide subsidised products after cutting prices of urea. SMEs will be given more time for the payments of interest and dues.”

“The state authorities will provide financial aid to 12 million families and deserving families will be given Rs3000 per month for the next four months. Rs50 billion will be spent on subsidy for daily use commodities like pulses, rice, oil and sugar and others in utility stores.

