ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad via video link today to discuss the situation arising after the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Sources said the cabinet will discuss the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting will review the impact of the epidemic on the country’s economy. It will also discuss a package for the construction sector.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour and underprivileged class, business community and industries amid shutdown in various parts of the country out of coronavirus fears.

While addressing a group of mediamen along with Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, the prime minister said that they have earmarked Rs 200 billion for labour class and are also in touch with the provinces and business community to devise a strategy as to how they could facilitate federal government in the process.

“We will also defer the payments of interests to be made from both these sectors [small industries and agriculture],” he said while announcing a relief after coronavirus wreaked havoc on business activities countrywide.

The prime minister announced a Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months.

“We are also expanding the sphere of shelter homes and are also setting aside Rs 50 billion for utility store to provide them basic commodity items on lower prices,” Imran Khan said.

The prime minister also announced to lower the fuel prices in the country by Rs 15 per litre other than relief in payments of utility bills that could now be paid in three-month installments.

Comments

comments