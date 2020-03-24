ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a comprehensive economic package today to protect the people, industry and the country’s economy from the negative impact of coronavirus.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar said that the package envisages Ehsaas emergency cash program under which a system of SMS has been developed to reach out to the poor people and help them out at this difficult time.

She said the economic package also includes support for the exporters, small and medium enterprises, daily wagers and farmers. This also comprises a package for the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure supplies of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to thrash out possible impact of COVID-19 on the economy and steps to provide relief to the common people.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government will go to any extent to protect weaker segments of society in view of the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Khan said every possible step will be ensured on the administrative level to avert hoarding and nobody can take undue advantage of the situation. There should be no obstruction in the supply of edible items and medicines, he added.

