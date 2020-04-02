ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh on Thursday said the govt has earmarked Rs200 billion for the procurement of wheat in order to support the agriculture sector and farmers, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the distribution of Rs100 billion tax refunds amongst the businessmen, Hafeez Sheikh said the govt has approved Rs70 billion for relief in prices of petroleum products.

He said the payment of tax refunds amounting to Rs100 billion will be completed in one week. “It is a historic step of the present government that it is clearing all the outstanding sales tax refunds”.

PM Imran Khan addressing the ceremony said a massive package for the construction industry will be announced on Friday.

The premier said that the main objective behind the initiative is to become self-reliant and earn revenue through the stream.

Read More: Will announce major monetary package for construction industry tomorrow: PM Imran Khan

PM Khan stressed that the daily wage earners and the poor of the society are the worst affected due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The premier added that the people of Pakistan must come forward and lend a helping hand to government initiatives being undertaken to cater to the poor strata and show empathy and compassion for the mammoth task.

Comments

comments