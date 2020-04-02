ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed a gathering to mark tax refund goals disseminated by the government and the importance of the process, ARY News reported.

The premier in his address said that the government was leaving no stone un-turned to save its people from joblessness.

Read More: Pakistani nation always exhibits unity in a difficult time: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan stressed that the daily wager earners and the poor of the society are the worst effected due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister also reiterated that the national lockdown has been extended for 14 days and the nation was now responsible to take care of the marginalized.

The premier added that the people of Pakistan must come forward and lend a helping hand to government initiatives being undertaken to cater to the poor strata and show empathy and compassion for the mammoth task.

Read More: PM Imran Khan urges nation to donate in COVID-19 relief fund

PM also said that it is a very intricate balancing act the government has to deal with when it comes to caring for the poor and tackle the dwindling economy amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stressing on importance of the business community, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that without a vibrant business community a country could not flourish.

Prime Minister announced that Pakistan was now ready to open up the construction industry and focus their energies towards construction work and a massive monetary package in this regard will be announced tomorrow

Read More: PM Imran Khan expresses anger over flour shortage

The premier said that the main objective behind the initiative is to become self-reliant and earn revenue through the stream.

In conclusion, he said that the government was vested in strengthening the industries and will do so on priority basis.

Comments

comments