PM Imran Khan urges to donate in COVID-19 relief fund

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has urged the nation to generously donate in the PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

وباء کیخلاف قومی مدافعت میں معاونت کیلئے “وزیراعظم کا کرونا ریلیف فنڈ-2020” قائم کردیا گیا ہے۔ میں چاہتا ہوں کہ سب اس فنڈ میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں تاکہ ان لوگوں کی دیکھ بھال ممکن ہوسکے جنہیں بندشوں (لاک ڈاؤن) نے افلاس کے کنارے لاکھڑا کیا ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

He said the people should send their tax deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan created coronavirus relief fund and said “This will be an account in National Bank of Pakistan, you can deposit money in this account starting April 1 (today).

For those who deposit money in this account and declare it in tax statements, will get tax exemptions based on it.”

