PM Imran Khan urges to donate in COVID-19 relief fund

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has urged the nation to generously donate in the PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

 He said the people should send their tax deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

Read more: PM announces corona relief fund, orders release of lockdown detainees

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan created coronavirus relief fund and said “This will be an account in National Bank of Pakistan, you can deposit money in this account starting April 1 (today).

For those who deposit money in this account and declare it in tax statements, will get tax exemptions based on it.”

