PM Imran Khan expresses anger over flour shortage

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a federal cabinet meeting via video link to discuss four-point agenda, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cabinet discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus including its impact on the country’s economy and the poor people.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan expressed anger over the flour shortage in different cities of the country. He directed Minister for Food to take immediate action and resolve the crisis in cities facing flour shortage.

Sources said the premier also directed provinces to take action against hike in prices of daily use items. He said that the increase in the price of daily use items is unacceptable.

During the meeting, the federal ministers also expressed reservations for not effectively promoting the steps taken by govt in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Federal Ministers Faisal Vawda and Murad raised the issue in the cabinet meeting.

Moreover, the cabinet also discussed the matter of issues being faced by exporters in various parts of the country. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda informed the cabinet that rice exporters are facing a loss of Rs2 billion due to the goods transporters’ closure.

PM Imran took notice of the incident and ordered to ensure sure the food supply chain. He directed concerned authorities to immediately look over the matter and resolve the issue.

The federal cabinet meeting approved the Coronavirus Relief Package announced by PM Imran Khan last week. The meeting also discussed the steps taken by the government to check the coronavirus in the country.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had last week announced a multi-billion package involving relief for labour, underprivileged class, the business community and industries and farmers amid shutdown in various parts of the country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister announced a Rs 150 billion package for poor segments of the society under which each household would be given Rs 3000 for the next four months.

