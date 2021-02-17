Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will easily win Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said on Wednesday that Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will easily bag his election seat on March 3, ARY News reported.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain is the apple of our eyes, will convince him to vote for Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the upcoming Senate polls, Fawad Chaudhry said while talking in ARY News’ programme Bakhabar Savera.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has awarded a majority of Senate election tickets to the old party workers. Answering a query about holding Senate polls via open ballot, Chaudhry said that according to the legal situation, the elections should be held through a show of hand.

Fawad said that he is clueless that why the Pakistan People’s Party is ending the political career of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Read more: PTI’s Aamir Liaquat Hussain announces not to vote for Hafeez Sheikh in Senate polls

Earlier this week, the ruling party’s MNA from Karachi, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussian had announced not to vote for Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the upcoming Senate polls, citing he is not a member of the party.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, 170 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for contesting the election on Senate vacant seats.

It is to be mentioned here that Senate polls are scheduled to take place on March 3.

