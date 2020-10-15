World is lauding economic growth of Pakistan: Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has the whole world is appreciating economic growth of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Due to coronavirus our economy shrunk but we are reviving the economy”, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said while addressing the members of the business community at the Governor House Lahore. He appreciated the role of the business community in uplifting the economy of the country.

Hafeez Sheikh said that despite limited resources and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has tried to provide maximum relief to the common man.

The adviser said that the incumbent government has paid loans up to rupees 5trillion. Shaikh said that PTI government had given a historic relief package for the construction sector.

He vowed to control over increasing inflation in the country.

On the occasion, the business community raised problems being faced by them. Both the government personalities assured them to address their problems.

Earlier this week, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had said that the government was taking steps to control the prices of essential items.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) in Islamabad, Hafeez Shaikh had asked the concerned ministries to take immediate measures to bring down the prices of essential items.

