Abdul Qadir Baloch announces to quit PML-N over remarks against Pakistan Army   

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on Sunday announce to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY NEWS reported.

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

While rejecting that his decision has anything to do with not inviting Sanaullah Zehri at the PDM rally in Quetta, Abdul Qadir Baloch said that although, it was a matter of difference with the party, however, it was not an issue that could not be sorted out.

“I have remained a soldier and could not tolerate such remarks from the PML-N leadership against the armed forces,” he said.

Abdul Qadir Baloch, however, did not announce his future plans and said that he is yet to take any decision. “I even do not have resources to establish a group within PML-N in the province,” he said while sharing that he may join any other political party or quit the politics altogether.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was reported earlier in the day that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz took notice of the statements of Abdul Qadir Baloch with regard to the protest rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

Baloch, was advised by the party’s senior leadership to step down from the top seat in Balochistan, according to sources.

Jamal Shah Kakar, incumbent provincial General Secretary of the PML-N, who has completed the organizational set up of the party in Balochistan, has been directed by the leadership to look into the organizational matters of the party, sources said.

