Abdul Quddus Bizenjo meets Speaker Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Acting governor of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, has met Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi where they exchanged views over the current political situation and matters of mutual interests, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi urged for exchange of delegations among all four provinces. He added that the development of the country is linked with the development of Balochistan people. The speaker added that the law and order situation is improving day by day in the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where they discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development projects.

During the meeting held in Lahore, they agreed to continue joint efforts for removing all hurdles and conspiracies being made against the provincial government.

Pervaiz Elahi reiterated support for CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of his political party, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), saying that they will stand side-by-side with the chief minister as a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

CM Buzdar said the opposition has continued politics on non-issues as the political parties have no agenda to follow. He added that the Punjab government has made record legislation in a very short period and performed well as compared with the other provinces.

