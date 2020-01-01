Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi meets CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today where they discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and development projects, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting held in Lahore, they agreed to continue joint efforts for removing all hurdles and conspiracies being made against the provincial government.

Pervaiz Elahi reiterated support for CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of his political party, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), saying that they will stand side-by-side with the chief minister as a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Read: Pervaiz Elahi reiterates support to PTI-led government

CM Buzdar said the opposition has continued politics on non-issues as the political parties have no agenda to follow. He added that the Punjab government has made record legislation in a very short period and performed well as compared with the other provinces.

Later, the chief minister departed to Islamabad to attend a high-level meeting at PM House for reviewing the measures for price control.

On December 12, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore where both leaders agreed to continue working jointly for the betterment of the people of Punjab. “An effort to create a rift between the government and its allies would not become successful,” added Buzdar.

Comments

comments