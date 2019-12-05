Pervez Elahi reiterates support to PTI-led government  

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday reiterated his party’s support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported

Addressing a ceremony in Gujrat, Pervez Elahi criticized the performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and said that no development project was launched in Gujrat during the entire tenure of the past government.

He said that the incumbent government was committed to facilitate industrial sector and added that a gas project worth Rs Rs650 mn will be launched in Gujrat to help boost industries.

Pervez Elahi vowed to initiate various projects of education, health and people’s welfare in the province.

Earlier on November 21, Shunning the rumors of rifts in the coalition ranks, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said the alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much stronger than the past.

“Those who want to harm our alliance will have to face disappointment,” Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had said while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema and Monis Elahi, which discussed various issues including the social welfare of the people and political affairs.

