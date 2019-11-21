Our alliance with PTI is solid as rock, says Chaudhry Pervez Elahi

LAHORE: Shunning the rumours of rifts in the coalition ranks, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has said the alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is much stronger than the past, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Those who want to harm our alliance will have to face disappointment,” Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Tariq Basheer Cheema and Monis Elahi, which discussed various issues including the social welfare of the people and political affairs.

He said his party fully supports and backs Usman Buzdar as chief minister and he is serving masses. “Now the merit will prevail not the personal likes and dislikes”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said we will continue to serve people of Punjab with the help and support of the coalition partners.

Those who are trying to create misunderstanding between the coalition partners will face distress.

He said the past government failed to serve the masses and uplift their living standard and added that the government is working for the welfare of the common men in the province, by taking advantage of each other’s experience.

Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the working relationship so that the masses could be served in the best manner.

