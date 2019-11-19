Governor Sindh denies any differences within coalition partners

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday ruled out any differences between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its coalition partners, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, here today, the governor Sindh said there are no differences within the coalition partners and added that minor complaints reported were resolved.

On Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F)’s sit-in, he said Maulana’s dharna is taking its last breath, the masses are not with JUI-F in its agitation movement against the incumbent government.

Extending his prayers for the early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Ismail said he is saddened over the departure of PML-N supremo and added the leader, who was complaining and asking reasons for his ouster, now left the country.

Read more: PTI, PML-Q vow to continue as coalition partners, deny differences

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London today (Tuesday) in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan.

Prior to the travel, Sharif was declared fit to travel by his medical panel. The former prime minister will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

PML-N leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Maqam, Pervez Rasheed, Khurram Dastagir, Ayaz Sadiq, Uzma Bokhari, Rana Maqbool see off the former prime minister at the Hajj lounge of the airport.

Comments

comments