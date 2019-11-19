LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London via Doha on Tuesday (today) in an air ambulance at 10:00 AM, accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif and his personal physician Doctor Adnan, ARY News reported.

The preparations for PML-N supremo’s departure for London to receive medical treatment have been finalized.

According to sources, the former prime minister will leave for London by an air ambulance A-319 from Qatar via Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Former premier’s medication has been changed to enable him to travel. Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance will be equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics will also assist the PML-N supremo during his travel.

Read more: Nawaz’s name to remain on ECL as interior ministry gives one-time permission for travel abroad

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry has removed the name of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he can fly abroad for his treatment.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Lahore High Court had on Saturday ordered to remove Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality and allowed him to travel abroad to get health treatment for four weeks.

The court had rejected an objection made by the federal government over PML-N’s proposed draft.

