Rs9.37 billion released for textile exporters: Abdul Razak Dawood

Abdul Razak Dawood

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Ministry of Commerce has released Rs 9.37b to textile exporters under various schemes.

Taking to Twitter, he said the Ministry of Commerce released duty drawback on taxes (DDT) Rs3.9 billion under 2018-21 and Rs 3.8 billion DDT under 2017-18.

Abdul Razzak Dawood also announced that the government will be giving a relief package to the exporters.

In a tweet, Dawood said that the package would be given “to ease the liquidity problems faced” by the exporters.

“I want to assure our exporters that the government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by you due to the Coronavirus. In the coming days we will be giving a relief package, particularly to ease the liquidity problems faced by you.”

