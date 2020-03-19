Pakistan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 328 as new cases emerge in Balochistan, Sindh

QUETTA: Balochistan on Thursday reported 22 more coronavirus cases, taking Pakistan’s tally of such patients t0 328, ARY News reported.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, all patients being placed in isolation centre.

A total of 252 tests of the individuals kept in Quetta quarantine centre were conducted from which 16 individuals have tested positive thus far.

With the 22 new cases, the overall provincial tally has reached 45.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Department on Thursday confirmed five more coronavirus cases in Karachi, taking the overall provincial tally to 211.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as on 19.03.20 at 3 PM: Positive =62

Cured=2

Under treatment =60 Pilgrims Sukkur

Total tests conducted 302

Negative 151

Positive 151 Grand Total 213 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 19, 2020

The five new cases have been reported from the metropolis, increasing the total count of coronavirus positive individuals in Karachi to 61.

Another patient has been cured of the coronavirus after being kept in isolated quarantine along with being given the necessary medical treatment in Karachi, a total of three people have thus far been cured of the deadly disease.

Two coronavirus deaths

Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed two deaths of persons from coronavirus, who returned home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons belonged to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.

Another patient 36-year-old, who lost his life due to the virus, was resident of Hangu.

