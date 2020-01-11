KARACHI: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said talks are underway with protesting goods transporters to end their strike, ARY News reported.

“Matters with the transporters will be resolved soon”, Abdul Razak Dawood said while talking to news men in Karachi, here today.

On exports, the adviser said to further boost the country’s exports, we are looking to get access to the more international markets.

He said the incumbent government is trying hard to tackle the gas shortage issue and added that supply of gas to Punjab’s industries has resumed.

Cargo supplies remained suspended across the country as goods transporters’ strike continued on a sixth consecutive day.

Read more: IHC orders administration to avoid seizing containers carrying goods

A spokesperson for the protesting goods transporters, Imdad Hussain Naqvi had said on Thursday, that supply of cargo meant for export from Karachi and Bin Qasim ports had been suspended owing to the strike.

He had said supply of imported goods, including industrial and construction machinery, has been suspended as well.

Cargo supplies across the country came to a halt on Monday when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over hefty increase in fines.

