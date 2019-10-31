IHC orders administration to avoid seizing containers carrying goods

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the administration officials not to seize containers carrying goods, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition regarding seizure of containers in the wake of the opposition parties’protest.

Deputy Commissioner and the senior superintendent of police Islamabad appeared before the court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday directed the two officers to appear before the court today.

The bench asked the DC and the SSP Islamabad whether they had seized containers carrying edible items. The containers seized were not stuffed with food items, the deputy commissioner replied to the court.

The court directed the administration to avoid seizing the containers carrying goods & food stuff.

A petition was filed by a private company in the court complaining the seizure of containers by the administration ahead of the opposition parties’ ‘Azadi March’.

The petitioner complained that the import goods-laden containers were confiscated by the law-enforcement agencies.

The petitioner made the Ministry of Interior, home departments of Sindh and Punjab and the police department as respondents in the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah in an interchange with the counsel of the petitioner said that you have made many parties in the case, while this court could issue orders for Islamabad only.

Comments

comments