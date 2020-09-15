Abid Ali got arrested four times before motorway rape incident: sources

LAHORE: Prime accused in motorway gang rape case Abid Ali, who is currently on the run, had been arrested four times previously over his involvement in various criminal activities, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to details, the accused, Abid Ali, is a paid killer and had murdered people in exchange for Rs 25,000. “Besides working as a shooter, he is also in touch with various absconders,” they said.

The sources claimed that police had carried out raids in various parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces including Samundri, Bahawalpur, Nowshera, and Bahawalnagar to arrest him.

Moreover, the police have released three suspects in the case, Abbas and his two brothers, while their relative Waqar is still in the police custody and his fate would be decided after report of his DNA test.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore handed over motorway gang-rape suspect, Shafqat Ali, to police on 14-day judicial remand.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta heard the case and handed over Shafqat Ali, one of the two prime suspects in the Lahore motorway gang rape case to police on 14-day judicial remand.

The court has handed over motorway gang-rape suspect to police for an identification parade. A case was registered against Shafqat on behalf of the gang-rape survivor’s relative, police informed the court.

Shafqat, who confessed to his crime, was brought to the court amid tight security with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

