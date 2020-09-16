Abid Ali booked in nine cases prior to motorway gang rape incident

LAHORE: Prime accused in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, Abid Ali, was booked in nine criminal cases prior to his involvement in the recent incident that has sparked outrage across the country, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab government and police have already confirmed the registration of eight cases against the accused.

According to details, the accused was booked in seven cases in Khichiwala police station while one case was registered against him in Fort Abbas police station.

A new case against him was discovered from Faqeerwali police station in Bahawalpur, where he is booked in a 2019 robbery case along with a co-accused Babar Ali and another person.

Babar Ali is identified as the brother of the another accused of the motorway rape case, Shafqat, who is already in the custody of the authorities and has admitted his role in the entire matter.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the prime accused in the motorway gang rape case Abid Ali had been arrested four times previously over his involvement in various criminal activities.

According to sources privy to details, the accused, Abid Ali, is a paid killer and had murdered people in exchange for Rs 25,000. “Besides working as a shooter, he is also in touch with various absconders,” they said.

The sources claimed that police had carried out raids in various parts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces including Samundri, Bahawalpur, Nowshera, and Bahawalnagar to arrest him.

