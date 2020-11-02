NAB initiates inquiry against father of Abid Sher Ali

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Chaudhry Sher Ali, father of Abid Sher Ali, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The former lawmaker is accused of abusing his authority as MNA.

Sources privy to the development stated that Chaudhry Sher Ali is accused of giving government-owned land on favoritism.

It was learnt that a textile mill was established on the 800 kanal land of the Punjab government by the private persons on the lease, which was later shut down.

The non-transparency in the lease caused financial loss to the national exchequer, sources said.

The NAB received complaints against the former MNA on November 26, last year and got the proofs of involvement of Chaudhry Sher Ali at the verification stage, sources added.

On the other hand, an accountability court has set November 11 for the indictment of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other members of his family in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

