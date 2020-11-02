LAHORE: A Lahore accountability court on Monday set November 11 for indictment of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other members of his family in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son were brought to the court in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as it resumed hearing.

At the start of the hearing, the accountability judge expressed displeasure over people crowding the courtroom and observed that he had called for people to be allowed inside the court to a certain limit. He called a short recess.

Resuming the hearing later, the court provided copies of approvers’ statements to Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused.

Over the course of the hearing, Shehbaz, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, sought permission from the court to say something. However, the judge asked him to first receive important documents he is being provided after which the court will listen to what he has to say.

The court adjourned the case until November 11 when, the judge ruled, the court will frame charges against all accused.

Meanwhile, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached the court to meet her uncle and cousin.

Interacting with journalists, Shehbaz Sharif lamented that he and his son were brought to the court in an APC. “This is the height of oppression but we will endure,” he said.

