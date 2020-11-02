LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday reached an accountability court to meet her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

During the meeting country’s political situation came under discussion. Maryam also inquired about the health of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza.

Informally talking to media outside the accountability court in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz (PML-N) will win elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Refuting differences between the family, Maryam said that the Sharif family is united and will remain. People have been talking about differences in the family for the last 30 years, but the family stands firmly united, she added.

Upon the arrival of Maryam at the accountability court Lahore, police and the party workers exchanged words when the PML-N workers were barred from entering the court along with Maryam.

