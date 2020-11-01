Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Sher Jawan’ campaign in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s demands were not “unconstitutional”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a launching ceremony of her party’s “Sher Jawan” campaign in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif talked about following the constitution and rule of law in the country.

Criticizing the incumbent government, the PML-N leader said that it was not acceptable if they were given their rights as if it was charity.

“Inflation will come down when the vote is given its due respect in the country,” she added. Maryam Nawaz said that “Sher Jawan” campaign aimed at bringing a positive change in the country.

“Constitution is a book that mentioned the rights of the people. It mentions what should and should not take place in Pakistan,” she added.

Earlier on October 22, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had directed his daughter and party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz to use Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform to mobilize party workers.

According to sources, the two PML-N leaders had held a detailed discussion, where Nawaz Sharif had directed Maryam Nawaz to oversee the election process in the Gilgit Baltistan region.

