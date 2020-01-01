Abu Dhabi crown prince expected to visit Pakistan on January 2: sources

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 2, on a day-long visit, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The visiting crown prince is scheduled to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-level officials of the government, said sources privy to the matter.

The expected visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is considered to be most important in context of Pakistan skipping the Kuala Lumpur summit.

Earlier on December 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a telephone call to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged views on bilateral relations.

Matters of mutual interest, regional, international affairs and other issues were came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

The two leaders had also discussed ways of further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres and agreed to maintain close consultations on regional and international issues.

Earlier on October 4, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would invest five billion dollars in an oil refinery project in Pakistan, an Arab News had reported.

