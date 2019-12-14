COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa calls upon Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to report a meeting between COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The public relations wing of the armed forces reported the development along with underscoring the matters that came under discussion during the high-level meeting.

The tweet read: “COAS arrived Abu Dhabi, UAE. Called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Regional security environment and matters of mutual interests discussed.”

COAS arrived Abu Dhabi, UAE. Called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Regional security environment and matters of mutual interests discussed. pic.twitter.com/egQaTm4zFv — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 14, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia on a one-day official visit, where he will meet Saudi king and crown prince.

According to the Foreign Office, during his visit, PM Imran Khan will discuss issues related to mutual interest between both the brotherly Islamic countries

Earlier in October, PM Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

