US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Special envoy for Afghan reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

Zalmay Khalilzad held a meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed at General Headquarters (GHQ) during his visit to Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by US ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones.

They discussed the latest situation of regional security and the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process.

Mr. Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Rep for Afg Recon called on COAS at GHQ. US Amb in Pakistan Mr. Paul W Jones was also present. Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afg recon process was discussed. pic.twitter.com/WViMJngCKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 13, 2019

Earlier in the day, Zalmay Khalilzad lauded Pakistan’s role for enduring peace in Afghanistan during his visit to the Foreign Office to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest including Afghan peace process were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, Pakistan firmly believes that Afghanistan issue cannot be resolved through force. “The only solution is table talks.”

Pinning hope for the revival of the US-Afghan Taliban peace talks, FM Qureshi said peace of the region is connected with peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he continued.

The visiting US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad apprised the foreign minister about his recent delegation-level talks with the Afghan Taliban. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

