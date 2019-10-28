PM Imran, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast and sincere support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, said a press release issued by PM office.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was important for all sides to take practical steps for the reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

As a sincere facilitator and a friend, Pakistan remained ready to do everything possible in its capacity, as part of shared responsibility, for early conclusion of a peace deal, said PM.

Read More: Pakistan to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow

The Prime Minister said achieving sustainable peace and security and ensuring long-term development, progress and prosperity in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s best national interest.

Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on Monday evening. Zalmay Khalilzad, during his stay in Pakistan, will hold important meetings with Pakistan’s top military and civil leadership and will discuss new developments in the Afghan peace process.

The sources further said that Khalilzad likely to visit the Foreign Office and hold a consultative meeting with the Pakistani officials.

Comments

comments