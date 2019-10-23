Pakistan to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will participate in upcoming four-party talks on the Afghan peace process in Moscow, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Wednesday.

Addressing a weekly briefing, Dr Faisal said Pakistan will attend the talks and the additional secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia will represent Islamabad.

“Pakistan had participated in the first round of four-party talks in Beijing in July this year,” he said. “Pakistan has been part of all efforts and processes to facilitate the afghan peace talks and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan.”

“We [Pakistan] will continue its efforts as part of shared responsibility to make international peace efforts successful in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.

Read More: In meeting with US senators, PM stresses early resumption of US-Taliban talks

Talking about the Kartarpur Corridor agreement, Dr. Faisal said Pakistan and India are likely to sign the accord for the opening of the corridor on Thursday (tomorrow).

He said full details of the Kartarpur operationalization agreement will be shared after its signing.

The spokesperson said “we have noticed that anti-Pakistan tirade of BJP leadership is continuing as the electoral process in the Indian states of Haryana and Maharashtra advances.” He said Pakistan categorically rejects the Indian allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts.

To a question about Malaysian President Mahathir Mohammed’s stance on Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson said Pakistan is proud of its Malaysian brothers and sisters.

Comments

comments