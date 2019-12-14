PM Imran Khan pays his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW)

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) in Madina Munawwara and offered Nawafil there as first leg of his one-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, he was received by Deputy Governor of Madina and Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majeed.

Read More: Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

Officials of Saudi protocol and officers of Pakistan Consulate were also present.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood is also part of Prime Minister’s entourage.

The Prime Minister will now leave for Riyadh for his official engagements.

Read More: Downfall of country started after destruction of merit: PM Imran Khan

Earlier in October, PM Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

Comments

comments