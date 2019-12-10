Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Prime Minister Imran Khan urges world to end rights abuse in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has urged the international community to end right abuse and atrocities by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the International community to end right abuse in the occupied territory and appealed to world conscience, upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

PM Imran Khan said we salute the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

PM Imran Khan resolve that inspired by the ideal preached by our Prophet [PBUH] especially in his last sermon and duties enshrined in our constitution my government is committed to protection of human rights for all citizens without discrimination.

It may be noted that the besieged Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to show their resistance to the August 5 illegal moves adopted by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Light rainfall in Karachi likely on Wednesday night: met office

Pakistan

Counterfeit drugs producing units seized in Lahore

Pakistan

Three people killed, several others injured as passenger coach flips in Ghotki

Pakistan

SBP receives $1.3bn from Asian Development Bank


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close