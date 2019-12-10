ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has urged the international community to end right abuse and atrocities by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the International community to end right abuse in the occupied territory and appealed to world conscience, upholders of international law and to the UNSC to act against illegal annexation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

an end to the gross abuse & atrocities being inflicted on Kashmiri men, women & children by Indian Occupation forces in violation of all Int Humanitarian & Human Rights Laws. We salute & stand resolutely with the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right of self determination — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

PM Imran Khan said we salute the brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

PM Imran Khan resolve that inspired by the ideal preached by our Prophet [PBUH] especially in his last sermon and duties enshrined in our constitution my government is committed to protection of human rights for all citizens without discrimination.

Inspired by the ideals preached by our Prophet PBUH, especially in his last sermon, and duties enshrined in our Constitution, my govt is committed to the protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 10, 2019

It may be noted that the besieged Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to show their resistance to the August 5 illegal moves adopted by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.

