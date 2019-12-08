US lawmaker introduces resolution to lift restrictions in occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives asking India to end the restrictions on communication and mass detentions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution introduced by Democrat lawmaker, Pramila Jayapal along with Republican lawmaker Steve Watkins urged the Indian government to allow international human rights observers and journalists to access the occupied valley.

The resolution in the US, which will be put to vote in the house, says “…Urges the Government of India to lift the remaining restrictions on communication and to restore internet access across all of Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible; swiftly release detained people in Jammu and Kashmir; allow international human rights observers and journalists to access Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Kashmir’s Syed Ali Geelani declares World Human Rights Day, ‘Black Day’

Meanwhile, unabated military siege and lockdown continue to affect daily life in the Kashmir Valley and parts of the Jammu region on 126th straight day, today (Sunday).

A sense of fear prevails among the local population due to the imposition of restrictions under Section 144 in the territory.

The suspension of internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services continues to haunt almost all segments of the society including students, businessmen, doctors and patients.

