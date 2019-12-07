Kashmir’s Syed Ali Geelani declares World Human Rights Day, ‘Black Day’

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to observe the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday as Black Day to draw attention of international community towards the appalling human rights situation in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Geelani in a statement in Srinagar also asked the masses to mark the day with complete shutdown to remind the world that it has an obligation to stop Indian repression against the Kashmiri people. It also has an obligation to play an effective role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.

He said continued denial of right to self-determination to Kashmiris is the biggest human rights violation.

He said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen and continue to see the worst human rights violations as Indian state terrorism has gone from bad to worse since India’s illegal and unilateral action of stripping Kashmir of its special status on 5th of August, this year.

Syed Ali Geelani said Jammu and Kashmir, already one of the most militarized zones on earth, has been under inhuman lockdown since then, with a communications blackout, mass arrests, and an intensified military presence.

The APHC Chairman said a freedom struggle nourished by the sacred blood of martyrs could not be defeated and as long as a single Kashmiri is alive.

Meanwhile, the people of Kashmir Valley continue to suffer immensely due to military lockdown on 125th straight day, on Saturday.

There is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 amid massive deployment of Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections remains in force.

Thousands of doctors and engineering students have lost patient data and access to online courses due to closure of their WhatsApp accounts.

A mentally-challenged man identified as 40-year-old Bashir Ahmed Ganai was critically injured after he was fired upon by Indian troops at Awantipora Air Force Station in Pulwama district.

A high-level delegation of Muslim leaders of Jammu visited Bhaderwah and discussed the prevailing situation with the local people.

The delegation also met Abdul Ghani Goni, who was released from jail after 24 years of his illegal detention.

Goni told the delegation that in jail Kashmiris are subjected to inhuman treatment.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, speakers at a seminar expressed serious concern over the continued lockdown and grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The seminar was organized by Member of European Parliament, Klaus Buchner, in collaboration with Organization of Kashmir Coalition in connection with World Human Rights Day and the speakers included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Frank Schwalba-Hoth.

