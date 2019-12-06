AJK cabinet urges UN to take notice of humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Friday appealed the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of humanitarian crisis and war crimes in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet at its meeting in Muzaffarabad, strongly condemned unending curfew, lock-down and human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir and decided to expose Indian false narrative at all available forums, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan decided not to leave the Kashmiris alone in this critical time when India unilaterally and illegally revoked Articles 370 and 35-A and conspiring to alter demography of the disputed territory by settling non-state subjects in the occupied territory. He directed the ministers to visit districts and their constituencies and listen to public issues.

The Prime Minister also directed administrative machinery of the state to address peoples’ complaints in due course of time.

