Nothing on earth can stop Kashmiris from attaining freedom: AJK President

LONDON: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that no power on earth can stop the Kashmiris from attaining their freedom and they would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination and complete freedom from Indian subjugation.

“Valiant people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) are sacrificing lives for their inalienable right to self-determination granted to them by the United Nations Security Council, but India was constantly denying this right to them for the last seventy years and using brutal force and perpetrating atrocities to subdue and crush the ongoing freedom movement in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK)”, he said this while briefing the UK-based Pakistani media at Pakistan High Commission London on Wednesday evening.

Sardar Masood Khan was flanked by Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

Strongly condemning the gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said that India through its 900,000 (0.9) million) brutal occupation forces have sieged the IOJK for the last 122 days and the worst humanitarian crisis has been created by the fascist Modi regime in the occupied valley.

He said that due to lockdown of Occupied Kashmir, the people have also suffered economically as they were unable to sell their agricultural products like fruits, vegetables, and grains.

He said that due to brutal actions by Modi led fascist Indian regime in occupied Kashmir has become one of the biggest criminal regimes of the century in the world.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India was planning to divide occupied Kashmir into three parts and wanted to settle Hindus in occupied Kashmir following the “Settler colonialism” policy adopted by Isreal in Palestine, to turn Muslims majority into a minority.

He strongly condemned and said that India was issuing the fake maps of Indian occupied Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the human rights crisis in IOJK had assumed sinister and unprecedented proportions.

After August 5, he said, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir was invaded by India, reoccupied and bifurcated and now colonization was progress as the Muslims majority was being converted into a minority and Hindus from all over India, in a planned manner were brought in to settle in IOJK.

