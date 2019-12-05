Occupied Kashmir simmers with anger as brutal lockdown continues

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continue to simmer with anger as military lockdown has entered 123rd running day, today.

Restrictions under section 144 remain enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops. Over eight million residents of the Valley are particularly bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

Internet services, prepaid mobile phones and SMS remain snapped in the occupied territory. The continued absence of Internet service has cut off people not only from their surroundings but also from the world. It has also badly affected businesses, education of students and working of journalists.

Yesterday, A policeman from India’s armed border force opened fire on his colleagues on Wednesday, killing five of them before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Constable Musudul Rehman of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (IPBP) opened fire on his comrades in Chhattisgarh, a restive central state long wracked by a left-wing insurgency.

“He later shot himself after shooting seven personnel,” according to a statement issued by the ITBP. The two injured were being airlifted to state capital Raipur.

