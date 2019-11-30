Kashmiris have never accepted illegal occupation of India: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday said that Kashmiris have reject Indian illegal occupation in held Kashmir.

Talking to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called on him in Muzaffarabad, Farooq Haider said that people of occupied Kashmir are under strict curfew for the last 119 days.

He thanked Bilawal Bhutto for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris and said it will convey a positive message to the other side of the cease fire line and world over, Radio Pakistan reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Raja Farooq Hider Khan for effectively pleading the case of Kashmiris at all international forums.

He said that Sindh government will expend assistance for the reconstruction of the earthquake damaged infrastructure in Mirpur.

The Sindh government will also establish educational institutions as well as link Cardiac Institute Karachi with Kashmir.

Read More: India can’t suppress Kashmiris struggle through brutalities: AJK PM

Earlier on November 26, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had said that Indian occupation forces were committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir but they had failed to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement.

Addressing an International Kashmir Seminar jointly organized by Institute of Policy Studies and Policy and Research Forum in Islamabad, Farooq Haider had said that Kashmiris are struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self-determination.

Comments

comments