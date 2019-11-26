India can’t suppress Kashmiris struggle through brutalities: AJK PM  

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said that Indian occupation forces are committing gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir but they have failed to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement.

Addressing an International Kashmir Seminar jointly organized by Institute of Policy Studies and Policy and Research Forum in Islamabad, Farooq Haider said that Kashmiris are struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self-determination.

He said it is need of the hour to counter the Indian propaganda globally and vowed to expose the real face of India at international forums, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said, ‘Kashmiris could never forget the unequivocal political, moral and diplomatic support extended by the government and people of Pakistan.”

Earlier on October 16, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had said that the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions recognized the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Talking to journalists, Farooq Haider had said that they had given six months’ deadline to the UN to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue.

