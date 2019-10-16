UN resolutions give Kashmiris right to self determination: AJK PM   

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday said that the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions recognized the Kashmiris’ right to self determination, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Farooq Haider said that they gave six months deadline to the UN to resolve the decades-old Kashmir issue. He said that the foundation of AJK government was laid down on the independence movement and added,” We must cross cease-fire line.”

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that it was the right of Kashmiris to cross the ‘cease-fire’ line. Urging the masses to remain united on Kashmir issue, he said that the enemy was hatching conspiracies to divide the nation.

Read More: AJK PM urges int’l community to take notice of humanitarian crisis in IoK

Earlier on September 17, expressing serious concerns over deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had urged the international community to take immediate action to address growing humanitarian crisis in the held valley.

Talking to British lawmaker Afzal khan, who had called on him in Muzaffarabad, Haider had said that people in occupied Kashmir were facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the modern human history.

Comments

comments