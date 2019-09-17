AJK PM urges int’l community to take notice of humanitarian crisis in IoK

MUZAFFARABAD: Expressing serious concerns over deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday urged the international community to take immediate action to address growing humanitarian crisis in the held valley, ARY News reported.

Talking to British lawmaker Afzal khan, who called on him in Muzaffarabad, Haider said that people in occupied Kashmir were facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the modern human history.

He hailed the role of Afzal khan and UK parliament for resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

On the occasion, Afzal khan said that grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir were intolerable and demanded that Kashmiris should be given the opportunity to exercise their right of self-determination as per UN resolutions.

Read More: AJK President demands commission over HR violations in IoK

Earlier in the day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan had demanded Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to constitute a commission to investigate ongoing atrocities and violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK).

President Masood Khan, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had demanded to establish a human corridor for providing access to the IOJK.

“It is the responsibility of the United Nations (UN) to take concrete steps in the current situation [of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir]. I also demand the UN Security Council to take immediate measures,” Khan had added.

Comments

comments