ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan on Tuesday demanded Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to constitute a commission to investigate ongoing atrocities and violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK), ARY News reported.

President Masood Khan, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, demanded to establish a human corridor for providing access to the IOJK.

“It is the responsibility of the United Nations (UN) to take concrete steps in the current situation [of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir]. I also demand the UN Security Council to take immediate measures,” said Khan.

“It is the 44th day of Indian siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir which created a severe shortage of food, whereas, thousands of Kashmiris are imprisoned in different jails located in north India and IOJK. The Indian moves are an open violation of the UN Charter and Geneva Convention.”

While detailing the outcomes of diplomatic efforts, Masood Khan said that the European Parliament has held talks over the Kashmir dispute after a long time.

He urged the world community to take immediate steps for providing relief to the Kashmiris suffering atrocities of the Indian authorities after its illegal annexation by ending its special status.

Earlier on September 15, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan had said that the United Kingdom (UK) can play a pivotal role in the United Nations (UN) for resolving the occupied Kashmir issue.

Talking to media in Leeds, Masood Khan said anti-India protests in the UK are very much important as they will assert pressure on 10 Downing Street and the Foreign Office to help in resolving the issue.

He also thanked Pakistani and Kashmiri community living in the United Kingdom for raising their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, who are under military siege by the Modi government from August 5.

