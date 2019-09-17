MUZAFFARABAD: The Prime Minister of Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider, on Tuesday visited the Farwad Kahuta village situated in Haveli district, which is surrounded by the Line of Control (LoC) from three sides, ARY News reported.

The recent visit to the border village along the ceasefire line is the among the series of PM Haider’s ongoing tour to different sectors and areas amid the escalation between Pakistan and India following the illegal annexation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing to the locals, PM Haider said that the morale of residents of Haveli district is high and they are standing firm against the aggression of the Indian troops.

“I salute to the Kashmiris living alongside with the Line of Control (LoC) and the high moral of people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the continuation of curfew since last 42 days by the Indian authorities.”

“Kashmiris will soon be one and free,” announces AJK premier.

“Haveli’s Farwad Kahuta is surrounded by the ceasefire line from three sides and the government will provide relief to the residents,” he vowed.

“India is continuing atrocities against Kashmiris for last 72 years but they failed to end resilience of the people of Kashmir. Kashmiris are standing side-by-side with the Pakistani troops.”

During his address, PM Haider also chanted slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabaad’ and “Pakistan Fouj Zindabaad’ along with the residents of Farwad Kahuta.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider had said earlier on Monday that Kashmiris will stand and fight alongside with Pakistan Armed Forces, if India imposes war on Islamabad.

This he said while talking to the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the LoC’s sector of Tatta Pani.

He also paid rich tributes to the brave Kashmiris, who are living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Responding to warmongering by the Indian leadership, Haider said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be turned into a graveyard for Indian army, if they dare to attack the valley.

He said people living near the LoC will be provided basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Earlier on Sunday, the AJK prime minister had paid visits to different sectors and addressed the gatherings of people residing along the LoC.

