Prime minster AJK Raja Farooq Haider visits Tatta Pani sector of LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said Kashmiris will stand and fight alongside with Pakistan Armed Forces, if India imposes war on Islamabad, ARY News reported.

This he said while talking to the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the LoC’s sector of Tatta Pani.

He also paid rich tributes to the brave Kashmiris, who are living along the Line of Control (LoC).

Responding to warmongering by the Indian leadership, Haider said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be turned into a graveyard for Indian army, if they dare to attack the valley.

He said people living near the LoC will be provided basic facilities at their doorsteps.

Earlier on Sunday, the AJK prime minister also visited different sectors and addressed the gatherings of people residing along the LoC.

The atmosphere became charged and people chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan upon finding the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) among themselves.

During the PM’s visit, he met and consoled those injured by the unlawful seize fire violations being undertaken by Indian military on a consistent basis.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister of AJK had added that a Muslim is never afraid to lay down his life for a righteous cause like freedom from the oppressor, he expressed resolve to stand firm in the face of India’s hegemonic designs.

